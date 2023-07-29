Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (65-36) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 29.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (430 total runs).

The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

