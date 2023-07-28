The Citi Open continues in Washington, District of Columbia, with Zachary Svajda in the round of 64 versus Max Purcell. Svajda has +10000 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Svajda at the 2023 Citi Open

  • Next Round: Round of 64
  • Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
  • Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Svajda's Next Match

Svajda will play Purcell in the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Brandon Holt 7-6, 3-0 in the qualification final.

Svajda Stats

  • Svajda advanced over Holt 7-6, 3-0 on Sunday to make the .
  • In nine tournaments over the past 12 months, Svajda is 10-8 and has yet to win a title.
  • In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Svajda has gone 9-5.
  • Svajda has played 22.9 games per match in his 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
  • On hard courts, Svajda has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.8 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
  • Svajda has won 23.5% of his return games and 69.0% of his service games over the past year.
  • On hard courts, Svajda, over the past year, has claimed 62.5% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.

