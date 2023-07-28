On Friday, William Contreras (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 83 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.7%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .273 AVG .266 .357 OBP .337 .433 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 26/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings