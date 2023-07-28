Sofia Kenin begins the Citi Open after her Wimbledon finished with a loss to Elina Svitolina in the round of 32. Kenin's opener is versus Magdalena Frech (in the round of 32). Kenin currently has +3300 odds to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Kenin at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Citi Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 12:00 PM ET), Kenin will play Frech.

Kenin Stats

In her most recent match, Kenin came up short 6-7, 2-6 against Svitolina in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old Kenin is 18-21 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament title.

Kenin has a record of 10-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kenin has played 21.1 games per match. She won 50.5% of them.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.4 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kenin has won 70.0% of her games on serve, and 31.1% on return.

Kenin has won 28.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 69.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

