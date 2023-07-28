Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) battle Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-4.5) 161 -200 +170
BetMGM Sky (-4.5) 161.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Sky (-4.5) 161.5 -200 +150
Tipico Sky (-5.5) 161.5 -220 +170

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 11-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Chicago has not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Seattle has covered the spread nine times this season (9-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 10 out of the Sky's 22 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 22 times this year.

