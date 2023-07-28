Christian Yelich -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Read More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 109 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Yelich will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.4% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (51.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .300 AVG .280 .387 OBP .365 .495 SLG .473 21 XBH 20 7 HR 8 28 RBI 30 46/25 K/BB 42/24 12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings