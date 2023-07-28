Yonny Chirinos and Adrian Houser are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers face off on Friday at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +150 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 1-9-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Milwaukee's past five contests has been 9.2, a stretch during which the Brewers and their opponents have gone under each time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 103 games with a total.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 28-22 26-20 31-26 42-29 15-17

