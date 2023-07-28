Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (64-36) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on July 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (4-4) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The last 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (423 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule