Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .206.
- Adames has had a hit in 51 of 92 games this season (55.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.4%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Adames has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 34 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.226
|AVG
|.185
|.302
|OBP
|.282
|.458
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|54/19
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
