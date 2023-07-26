Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .153 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in four of 26 games so far this season.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|.206
|AVG
|.118
|.229
|OBP
|.132
|.265
|SLG
|.196
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Lively (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
