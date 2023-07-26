Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .153 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 26 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 16
.206 AVG .118
.229 OBP .132
.265 SLG .196
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
13/1 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Lively (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
