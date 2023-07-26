Brewers vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 26
The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- Peralta (6-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 19 games this season.
- He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Freddy Peralta vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 503 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 879 hits, 11th in baseball, with 115 home runs (16th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 1-for-19 over six innings.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
- Lively is looking to record his second quality start of the year.
- Lively has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Ben Lively vs. Brewers
- He will take the mound against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 777 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 106 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).
- In 16 2/3 innings over three appearances against the Brewers this season, Lively has a 3.78 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .210.
