The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 19 starts this season.

Peralta has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 49th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3 at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2 at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .290/.377/.484 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .273/.351/.438 on the season.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 97 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .251/.337/.409 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

