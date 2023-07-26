In the middle round of Group E matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 9:00 PM ET, the United States will square off against the Netherlands.

This matchup will be airing on FOX US.

The United States Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Vietnam July 21 W 3-0 Home Netherlands July 26 - Home Portugal August 1 - Away

United States' Recent Performance

The United States took on Vietnam in its last game and was victorious by a final score of 3-0. The victorious United States side took 27 shots, outshooting by 27.

Sophia Smith two goals for her side in the match versus .

In Women's World Cup action, Smith has two goals and one assist for the United States in Women's World Cup.

Lindsey Horan has scored one goal for the United States in Women's World Cup so far.

During Women's World Cup play, Alex Morgan has picked up one assist (but no goals).

The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Portugal July 23 W 1-0 Home United States July 26 - Away Vietnam August 1 - Away

Netherlands' Recent Performance

In its last match on July 23, the Netherlands beat Portugal 1-0. the Netherlands outshot Portugal 12 to three.

The Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt scored its only goal -- on one shot -- in the match.

In one Women's World Cup match for the Netherlands, Sherida Spitse has failed to score but does have one assist (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

In one Women's World Cup match, van der Gragt has one goal.

