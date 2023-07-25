William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, William Contreras (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .270 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- In 55 of 81 games this year (67.9%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).
- He has homered in 10 games this year (12.3%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.266
|.358
|OBP
|.337
|.444
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|25/18
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.10, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .170 against him.
