The Chicago Sky (9-13), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (21-2).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 12-10-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Aces games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this season.

Sky games have hit the over nine out of 21 times this year.

