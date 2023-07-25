Player props can be found for Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the New York Mets visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (4-5) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 5.0 5 0 0 5 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 62 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a .226/.313/.447 slash line on the year.

Lindor hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .111 with three walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .212/.310/.484 on the season.

Alonso takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .264/.330/.439 slash line on the year.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashed .253/.338/.398 on the year.

Rizzo enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

