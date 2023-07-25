The Las Vegas Aces (21-2) take to the road to square off against Alanna Smith and the Chicago Sky (9-13) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, July 25. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Las Vegas earned a 98-81 win against Minnesota. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson's 35 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Jackie Young's 19 points, five assists and two steals. Chicago enters this matchup having won against Seattle in their last game 90-75. They were led by Kahleah Copper (29 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Marina Mabrey (22 PTS, 6 AST, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1100 to win)

Aces (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+700 to win)

Sky (+700 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Sky Season Stats

On offense, the Sky are the second-worst team in the league (77.5 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth (81.4 points allowed per game).

Chicago collects 34.1 rebounds per game and give up 34.6 boards, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

This season the Sky are ranked fourth in the league in assists at 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is eighth in the league in committing them (14.1 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

With 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc, the Sky are fifth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.8%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky are better offensively, scoring 79.9 points per game, compared to 75.2 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 82.4 points per game at home, and 80.5 away.

Chicago grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (32.3) than on the road (35.9), but also gives up fewer rebounds at home (33.9) than away (35.3).

At home the Sky are averaging 20.6 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (18.8).

At home, Chicago commits 13.4 turnovers per game, 1.5 fewer than away (14.9). It forces 12.5 turnovers per game at home, 1.8 fewer than on the road (14.3).

This year the Sky are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (31.2%).

At home Chicago allows 6.5 treys per game, one more than away (5.5). The team allows 34.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 4.1% higher than away (30.7%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Sky have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +700 odds on them winning this game.

Chicago's record against the spread is 10-11-0.

The Sky have a 12.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

