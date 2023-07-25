Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) against the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-5, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (5-2, 2.10 ERA).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 18 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 9-9 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 60% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 417 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule