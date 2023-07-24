Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Owen Miller (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 66.3% of his 80 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Miller has had an RBI in 23 games this season (28.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.0%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.263
|AVG
|.278
|.329
|OBP
|.293
|.383
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|29/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|7
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (5-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
