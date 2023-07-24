Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Monday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Mariners' Luis Castillo squaring off against the Twins' Kenta Maeda.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for July 24.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Giants at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-3) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (0-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.

SF: Stripling DET: Skubal 14 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (12 IP) 5.92 ERA 5.25 7.3 K/9 10.5

Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the clubs meet on Monday.

BAL: Kremer PHI: Sanchez 20 (108.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.1 IP) 4.80 ERA 3.06 8.4 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Jake Bird (2-1) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (6-10) when the clubs meet on Monday.

COL: Bird WSH: Corbin 45 (58 IP) Games/IP 20 (114 IP) 4.03 ERA 4.97 8.4 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -140

-140 COL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Logan Allen (4-2) for the game between the teams Monday.

KC: Yarbrough CLE: Allen 12 (38 IP) Games/IP 13 (67.1 IP) 5.21 ERA 3.21 5.4 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Maeda (2-5) when the clubs play Monday.

SEA: Castillo MIN: Maeda 20 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (42.1 IP) 3.12 ERA 5.10 10.1 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (5-5) when the teams face off on Monday.

TEX: Gray HOU: Bielak 18 (103.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (65 IP) 3.31 ERA 3.46 7.2 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (5-7) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Colin Rea (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

CIN: Ashcraft MIL: Rea 18 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (85.1 IP) 5.77 ERA 4.64 6.3 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (0-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (7-6) when the teams play on Monday.

PIT: Priester SD: Darvish 1 (5.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (97 IP) 11.81 ERA 4.36 3.4 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -275

-275 PIT Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Kyle Nelson (4-2) when the teams meet on Monday.

STL: Wainwright ARI: Nelson 11 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 44 (38 IP) 7.66 ERA 2.84 4.9 K/9 11.8

Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Michael Grove (2-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.

TOR: Berrios LAD: Grove 20 (119.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (52 IP) 3.39 ERA 6.40 8.6 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

