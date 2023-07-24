The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (104) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Yelich enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 69.8% of his games this season (67 of 96), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (13.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .292 AVG .280 .379 OBP .365 .478 SLG .473 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 24 RBI 30 45/23 K/BB 42/24 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings