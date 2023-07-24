Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 104 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .375, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (414 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Brewers batters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.232).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Rea enters the matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran - 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder

