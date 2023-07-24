William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get to Graham Ashcraft when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 58.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (27-19).

Milwaukee has a record of 27-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In the 100 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-54-5).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-23 28-22 25-20 30-25 40-29 15-16

