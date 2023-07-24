Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-46) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.
- Milwaukee is 27-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 414 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Colin Rea vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Taijuan Walker
|July 21
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Mike Soroka
|July 22
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Allan Winans
|July 23
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 24
|Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 25
|Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mike Soroka
|July 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|July 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bryce Elder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.