On Sunday, William Contreras (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (54 of 79), with multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .281 AVG .266 .364 OBP .337 .459 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 17 RBI 20 25/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings