Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Owen Miller (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .270 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.1%).
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (25 of 79), with two or more runs four times (5.1%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.278
|.331
|OBP
|.293
|.385
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.31), 35th in WHIP (1.242), and 55th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
