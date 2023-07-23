The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .194 with five doubles, a home run and 26 walks.
  • Winker has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.2% of them.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In 23.7% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 24
.132 AVG .270
.282 OBP .360
.187 SLG .311
3 XBH 3
1 HR 0
10 RBI 13
31/16 K/BB 20/10
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
