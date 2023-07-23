The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .194 with five doubles, a home run and 26 walks.

Winker has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.2% of them.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 23.7% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .132 AVG .270 .282 OBP .360 .187 SLG .311 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 10 RBI 13 31/16 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings