Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .194 with five doubles, a home run and 26 walks.
- Winker has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.2% of them.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 23.7% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.132
|AVG
|.270
|.282
|OBP
|.360
|.187
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|13
|31/16
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
