Bryce Elder starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 103 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 412 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.236 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (2-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts this season, Teheran has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran -

