On Saturday, Willy Adames (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

In 50 of 88 games this year (56.8%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

In 17.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .238 AVG .185 .302 OBP .282 .482 SLG .339 18 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 47/16 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings