The Barracuda Championship is in progress, and following the second round Ryo Hisatsune is in 15th place at -7.

Ryo Hisatsune Insights

Hisatsune has finished under par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hisatsune has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past four tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past four times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past four tournaments, Hisatsune has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Hisatsune has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 28 -8 229 0 3 0 0 $230,936

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Hisatsune last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,480-yard length for this tournament.

Hisatsune will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,283 yards in the past year.

Hisatsune's Last Time Out

Hisatsune was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Barbasol Championship, which placed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Hisatsune shot better than 41% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Hisatsune carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Hisatsune recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Hisatsune carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last outing, Hisatsune had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Hisatsune finished the Barbasol Championship carding a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Hisatsune recorded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hisatsune Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hisatsune's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

