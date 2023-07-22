Laura Siegemund will play Lucrezia Stefanini next in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals. Siegemund has the fourth-best odds (+1600) to be crowned champion at Legia Tenis & Golf.

Siegemund at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Siegemund's Next Match

After defeating Lin Zhu 6-4, 6-4, Siegemund will meet Stefanini in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 6:15 AM ET.

Siegemund Stats

Siegemund beat No. 38-ranked Zhu 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the .

Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Siegemund is 22-15 and has not won a title.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Siegemund has gone 15-11.

In her 37 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Siegemund has averaged 22.3 games.

On hard courts, Siegemund has played 26 matches over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Siegemund has won 33.1% of her return games and 68.5% of her service games over the past year.

Siegemund has been victorious in 65.6% of her service games on hard courts and 35.0% of her return games over the past year.

