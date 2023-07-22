Kurt Kitayama will compete at the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at the par-71, 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Kitayama has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Kitayama has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Kitayama's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kitayama has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -6 277 1 11 3 3 $6.1M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Kitayama has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Kitayama has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,383-yard length for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club checks in at 7,383 yards, 63 yards longer than the average course Kitayama has played in the past year (7,320 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama finished in the 27th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kitayama shot better than just 12% of the field (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Kitayama did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kitayama carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Kitayama's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.9).

At that most recent competition, Kitayama's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Kitayama finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kitayama recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

