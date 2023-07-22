The Atlanta Braves (63-33) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field on Saturday, July 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+115). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Brewers' game versus the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Braves with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Christian Yelich hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 55, or 66.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 47-19 (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Braves have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 11-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -210 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.