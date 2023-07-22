Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Swiss Open Gstaad
On Saturday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 79 in the world) takes on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) in the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
Kecmanovic is favored (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +120.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, July 22
- Venue: Roy Emerson Arena
- Location: Gstaad, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+333
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+200
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|33.3%
|46.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights
- Ramos-Vinolas advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Kecmanovic will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 175-ranked Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 25.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 24 matches on clay over the past year, and 25.7 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Kecmanovic has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.1% of the games.
- On clay courts, Kecmanovic has played 14 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- Ramos-Vinolas and Kecmanovic have not competed against each other since 2015.
