William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, William Contreras (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- In 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.283
|AVG
|.266
|.370
|OBP
|.337
|.465
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|20
|22/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
