The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .232.

In 49.1% of his games this season (26 of 53), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in three games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 games this season (20.8%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), with two or more runs four times (7.5%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 16 .160 AVG .273 .214 OBP .319 .280 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 10/2 K/BB 8/3 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings