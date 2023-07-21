Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .707 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Phillies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 100 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 68.8% of his 93 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 35 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 48 games this season (51.6%), including 20 multi-run games (21.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.280
|.382
|OBP
|.365
|.482
|SLG
|.473
|18
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|30
|44/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|11
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
