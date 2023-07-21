Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .707 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 100 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 68.8% of his 93 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 35 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 48 games this season (51.6%), including 20 multi-run games (21.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .289 AVG .280 .382 OBP .365 .482 SLG .473 18 XBH 20 6 HR 8 24 RBI 30 44/23 K/BB 42/24 11 SB 10

