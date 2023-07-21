Mike Soroka will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (62-33) on Friday, July 21 against the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43), who will counter with Freddy Peralta. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Braves have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+100). A 9-run total is set in the game.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 53-27 record (winning 66.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 19-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -184 - 1st

