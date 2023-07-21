Ronald Acuna Jr. and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-125). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Milwaukee's past seven games has been 9.4, a run during which the Brewers and their opponents have gone under each time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee is 17-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 97 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 28-22 25-19 29-24 39-27 15-16

