Brewers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (62-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.
The Braves will give the ball to Mike Soroka (1-1, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.32 ERA).
Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Brewers have won in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (404 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Reds
|W 3-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Andrew Abbott
|July 16
|@ Reds
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|July 18
|@ Phillies
|L 4-3
|Julio Teheran vs Aaron Nola
|July 19
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Colin Rea vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Taijuan Walker
|July 21
|Braves
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Mike Soroka
|July 22
|Braves
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Allan Winans
|July 23
|Braves
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 24
|Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 25
|Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
