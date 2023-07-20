On Thursday, Victor Caratini (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has five home runs and 14 walks while batting .254.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven in a run in 15 games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.6%).

In 12 games this year (34.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .216 AVG .286 .359 OBP .338 .392 SLG .381 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 16/10 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings