Sky vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mercury matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|154.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sky (-2.5)
|156.5
|-140
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Sky are 9-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4.
- Phoenix is 4-10 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 19 games have hit the over.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 19 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.