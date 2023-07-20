Player props are available for Nicholas Castellanos and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 97 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.369/.463 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 35 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .274/.353/.448 slash line so far this season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 15 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Walker Stats

Taijuan Walker (11-3) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Walker will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jul. 15 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Rays Jul. 5 7.0 5 4 4 8 5 at Cubs Jun. 29 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 6.0 3 1 1 5 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 8.0 7 1 1 8 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.331/.480 so far this year.

Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a home run and two RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI (68 total hits).

He's slashed .190/.312/.447 so far this year.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and 12 RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Padres Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Padres Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 1 2 5

