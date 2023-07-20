The Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (53-43) will square off on Thursday, July 20 at Citizens Bank Park, with Taijuan Walker getting the nod for the Phillies and Corbin Burnes taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (11-3, 4.00 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (8-5, 3.73 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 57 times and won 35, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 28-18 (winning 60.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) William Contreras 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -190 - 1st

