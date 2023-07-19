Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .209 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), with more than one hit 16 times (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 32 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .238 AVG .181 .303 OBP .280 .469 SLG .344 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 47/20 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings