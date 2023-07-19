On Wednesday, William Contreras (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 51 of 75 games this year (68.0%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.7% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.3% of his games this year (34 of 75), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .283 AVG .255 .370 OBP .331 .465 SLG .416 14 XBH 12 4 HR 6 16 RBI 17 22/17 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings