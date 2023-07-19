William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, William Contreras (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 51 of 75 games this year (68.0%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.7% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this year (34 of 75), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.283
|AVG
|.255
|.370
|OBP
|.331
|.465
|SLG
|.416
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|22/17
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
