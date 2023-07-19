The Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) and the Milwaukee Brewers (52-43) will clash on Wednesday, July 19 at Citizens Bank Park, with Cristopher Sanchez starting for the Phillies and Colin Rea toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Phillies (-165). A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won four of nine games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.