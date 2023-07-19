Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 395 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Rea has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home Freddy Peralta Kolby Allard 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser - 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Graham Ashcraft

