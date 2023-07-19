How to Watch the Brewers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
- Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 395 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Rea has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kolby Allard
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|-
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Graham Ashcraft
