The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.275 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .212 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), with multiple hits 16 times (19.0%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.0% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .238 AVG .186 .303 OBP .286 .469 SLG .353 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 44/20 1 SB 3

