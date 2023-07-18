William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .272.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Contreras will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 74), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (31.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.283
|AVG
|.262
|.370
|OBP
|.340
|.465
|SLG
|.428
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|22/17
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.39), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
