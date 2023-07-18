The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .272.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Contreras will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 74), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (31.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .283 AVG .262 .370 OBP .340 .465 SLG .428 14 XBH 12 4 HR 6 16 RBI 17 22/17 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings